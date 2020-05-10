15.4 Live with your Qs from Quarantine

We asked what you wanted us to talk about, and here are the results, yet more Potter silliness while we’re all in lockdown!

Reminders!

CHECK OUT OUR MERCH, omg it’s so good. http://mischiefmerch.com

Join our patreon! http://patreon.com/pottercast – Now, you can also join our Discord community there, and that one is combined with the Discord for all of Mischief Media. That means you get access to a lot of extra content from ALL the MM podcasts. Join today! Thanks so much for your support!

direct download