15.5: Unsafe Waters

“Welcome to our OOL. Notice there’s no P in it. Please keep it that way.”

In this episode, Frak, John, and Melissa do what they had not yet done together as hosts and friends: discuss and unpack J.K. Rowling’s harmful rhetoric regarding transgender people. We strongly encourage you to listen to 15.2: Sorting It Out, the episode we released right after her tweet in December, for information and facts on why what she is doing is so difficult to parse.

Here is a link to the twitter thread we referenced debunking JKR’s statements:

Since JK Rowling has blocked any reply to this litany of half-truths and transphobic dogwhistles, I thought I'd catalogue them properly here: https://t.co/vo3AsrZJLz — Andrew James Carter (@Carter_AndrewJ) June 10, 2020

We also touch on the future of the show, and the state of things in the pool. (You’ll get it when you listen.) PotterCast is hoping to recommit to what it did much more in the early days when we didn’t all have other jobs: highlighting a wider expanse of fandom, creation, and fun. We appreciate your patience!

In the Drums(tm) we detail our latest videogaming habits!

