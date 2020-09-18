Mischief Media

15.6: 15 Years!

September 18, 2020 mmadmin Episodes 01:11:03 0 Comments

It’s our 15-year PotterCast anniversary! WHAT!? This is our live show that we did to celebrate, the video of which you can access at fb.com/pottercast. In this episode, we do some nostalgia, we do some mailbags, we do some Q&A, we play some Quiplash, and we reflect on the magic of the past and the promise of the future.

