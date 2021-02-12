16.3: Drop It Like It’s Grawp

Woo hoo it’s PotterCast time and it hasn’t even been six months! This week, we are talking about what a TV series starring Arthur and Molly would look like, and pondering what you would or should do if you were to wake up as 11 year-old Harry with all seven books’ knowledge in your head. Trippy.

We are still going through all your amazing emails for guest hosting and will be reaching out to people soon! Please also welcome our new editor, Christine Peruski! It’s her first time, y’all, and she did a great job!

This episode was produced by Christine Peruski and Melissa Anelli. Hosts Melissa Anelli, Frank Franco, and John Noe. PotterCast is (c) PotterCast 2005-2021.