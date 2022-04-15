PotterCast

17.2: Prejudging Fantastic Beasts

April 15, 2022

We haven’t seen it yet, but we’ve seen all the trailers and we have THOUGHTS. John, Frak, and Melissa discuss the “Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore” revelations — like the fact that it’s almost certainly the last one.

