Since 2005, PotterCast is the official podcast of Harry Potter fansite The Leaky Cauldron.
April 15, 2022
We haven’t seen it yet, but we’ve seen all the trailers and we have THOUGHTS. John, Frak, and Melissa discuss the “Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore” revelations — like the fact that it’s almost certainly the last one.
This episode was produced by Melissa Anelli. Hosts Melissa Anelli, Frank Franco, and John Noe. PotterCast is (c) PotterCast 2005-2022.
